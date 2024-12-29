Lahore air quality remains unhealthy

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2024) The city's average Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 159, classified as unhealthy on Sunday.

The PM2.5 concentration was reported to be 13.4 times higher than the World Health Organization's annual guideline for PM2.

5 levels. The most polluted areas included Burki Road (AQI 295), Bedian Road (AQI 260), Askari 10 (AQI 254), US Consulate (AQI 206), Phase VIII-DHA (AQI 193), University of Management and Technology (AQI 181), Adda Plot and Raiwind Road (AQI 174).