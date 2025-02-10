Lahore Airport Collector Customs Visits SIAL
Muhammad Irfan Published February 10, 2025 | 04:30 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) Lahore Airport Collector Customs Tayyaba Kayani and her team visited Sialkot International Airport Limited (SIAL), where they were warmly received by SIAL Chairman Hassan Ali Bhatti, Vice Chairman Faraz Akram Awan, Member of the board of Directors Rana Sohail and CEO Air Vice Marshal Tanweer Ashraf Bhatti (R).
During the visit, the SIAL management provided a comprehensive briefing to the team on airport operations, highlighting the pivotal role of customs in facilitating smooth cargo handling and international trade.
The discussions also focused on enhancing cooperation between SIAL and Pakistan Customs authorities to ensure efficient services for passengers and cargo stakeholders.
