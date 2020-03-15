UrduPoint.com
Lahore Airport Sprayed Disinfectant To Curb COVID-19

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sun 15th March 2020 | 04:20 PM

Lahore Airport sprayed disinfectant to curb COVID-19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2020 ) :Allama Iqbal International Airport Lahore was sprayed disinfectant on Sunday to keep travelers and staff safe from the Corona virus (COVID-19).

According to National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) spokesperson, the spray was sprinkled to prevent infection at all the Lahore airport offices, briefing and immigration area and lounge.

The best arrangements were being made by the government to control the spreadof Corona Virus also COVID-19.

The public should also take necessary preventive measures and precautions to protect themselves from the virus, he added.

More Stories From Pakistan

