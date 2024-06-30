Open Menu

Lahore Airport To Remain Closed For 3 Hours Daily

Faizan Hashmi Published June 30, 2024 | 06:10 PM

Lahore airport to remain closed for 3 hours daily

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2024) Lahore's Allama Iqbal International Airport will undergo a daily closure from 5am to 8am from July 10 to September 10.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) announced the measure on Sunday in response to the increased presence of birds around the airport during the monsoon season, posing a significant hazard to aircraft.

This precautionary step aims to enhance passenger safety by reducing the risk of bird strikes during critical flight operations. Both runways will remain non-operational during these hours, impacting domestic and international flights.

The CAA issued a notices to the department concerned to inform all relevant airlines and stakeholders about the temporary closure. Passengers are advised to check with their respective airlines for updated schedules and any potential delays during this period.

Related Topics

Lahore July September Sunday All From Airport

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 June 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 June 2024

9 hours ago
 India clinch second T20 World Cup championship tit ..

India clinch second T20 World Cup championship title by beating South Africa

19 hours ago
 PML-N focuses on reviving economy: Ranjha

PML-N focuses on reviving economy: Ranjha

19 hours ago
 CM Maryam Nawaz approves Murree development plan

CM Maryam Nawaz approves Murree development plan

19 hours ago
 Over 625,000 Gaza children out of school for month ..

Over 625,000 Gaza children out of school for months amid Israeli war: UNRWA

20 hours ago
Provincial development budget devise keeping in mi ..

Provincial development budget devise keeping in mind public needs: Sarfraz Bugti

20 hours ago
 Police Intensifies security operations ahead of Mu ..

Police Intensifies security operations ahead of Muharram

20 hours ago
 SP Rawal conducts Khuli Katchery to address public ..

SP Rawal conducts Khuli Katchery to address public complaints

20 hours ago
 4,377 arrested for kite flying in four months

4,377 arrested for kite flying in four months

20 hours ago
 EUM Finance and Planning Committee (F&PC) committe ..

EUM Finance and Planning Committee (F&PC) committee meets

20 hours ago
 TIKA playing vital role in AJK's socio-economic de ..

TIKA playing vital role in AJK's socio-economic development; Minister Health of ..

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan