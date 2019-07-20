UrduPoint.com
Lahore Among Various Parts Of Country Receive Rain

Umer Jamshaid 26 seconds ago Sat 20th July 2019 | 05:51 PM

Lahore among various parts of country receive rain

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2019 ) :The provincial capital received heavy rain on Saturday, which may persist during the next couple of days.

The rain turned the weather pleasant and provided people with respite from severe heat.

According to the Met office, rain-thundershower with few heavy falls occured at scattered places in Sargodha, Gujranwala, Multan, DG Khan, Kashmir, in various part of Lahore and at isolated in Sahiwal and Bahawalpur divisions.

Rain/windstorm, with few heavy showers is expected at scattered places in Multan, Bahawalpur, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala divisions in the next two, three days.

According to synoptic situation, seasonal low lies over western Balochistan. Moderate moist currents from Arabian sea are penetrating upper and central parts of the country.

The rainfall (mm) recorded during the last 24 hours: Sialkot (AP 55, City 6), Joharabad 44, Sahiwal 35, Hafizabad 34, Sargodha 30, Gujranwala 18, Noorporthal 14, Mangla 9, Chakwal 8, Okara, RY Khan 6, TT Singh, DG khan 04, Mandibahauddin, Jhelum 3, Khanpur, Murree 2, Gujrat 1.

Experts have predicted the prevailing weather condition would persist during the next few days.

