Lahore AQI Slightly Improves

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 25, 2024 | 07:51 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) The Air Quality Index (AQI) of the provincial capital showed slight improvement on Monday.

However, the city's average AQI remained at 175, categorized as unhealthy. The data also revealed that PM2.5 concentrations in Lahore were 17.9 times higher than the WHO's annual air quality guideline.

