Lahore AQI slightly improves

The Air Quality Index (AQI) of the provincial capital showed slight improvement on Monday

However, the city's average AQI remained at 175, categorized as unhealthy. The data also revealed that PM2.5 concentrations in Lahore were 17.9 times higher than the WHO's annual air quality guideline.