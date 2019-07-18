UrduPoint.com
Lahore Art Council (LAC) Organizes 13-day Children Drawing Workshop

Thu 18th July 2019 | 04:25 PM

Lahore Art Council (LAC) organizes 13-day children drawing workshop

Lahore Art Council (LAC) here on Thursday organized fourth 13-day children drawing workshop at Alhamra Cultural Complex Qaddafi Stadium

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2019 ) :Lahore Art Council (LAC) here on Thursday organized fourth 13-day children drawing workshop at Alhamra Cultural Complex Qaddafi Stadium.

Children were being given training of drawing, theatre, painting and other workshops.

LAC Executive Director Ather Ali Khan said creative workshop was a useful platform for students to stimulate their artistic talent.

"A good teacher can utilize different strategies to teach difficult subjects by integrating it with arts",he highlighted.

