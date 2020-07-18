Lahore Art Council pays tribute to King of Ghazal Mehdi Hassan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2020 ) :The Lahore Art Council (LAC) paid tribute to great ghazal singer, the late Mehdi Hassan, on his 93rd birth anniversary, observed on Saturday.

In a press statement issued here, LAC board of Governors Moneeza Hashmi said that Mehdi Hassan was an icon who mesmerised the music-lovers in Pakistan and Subcontinent for decades.

She said Pakistani music would always remember his great services in the field of music.

LAC Executive Director Saman Rai, while paying tribute to the King of Ghazal said that Mehdi Hassan was not a singer but the name of an era, an era that will never end. She said that Lahore Arts Council had the honour of hosting many times the Great Mehdi Hassan.