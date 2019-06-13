UrduPoint.com
Lahore Art Council Plans Numbers Of Events And Workshops In June

13th June 2019 | 05:19 PM

Lahore Art Council plans numbers of events and workshops in June

A series of events and workshops have been planned under the supervision of Lahore Arts Council Executive Director Ather Ali Khan, in a meeting with other officials of the council, including Director Arts & Culture Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi

According to the plan, the programme include a musical event Alhamra Live, an Oil Painting Workshop, Children Painting Workshop, a musical evening with renowned singer, Esa Khelvi, Gohar-e-Nayab, a new musical programme and another sitting of Gosha-e-Gayan, which will be held in the month of June, 2019.

Alhamra has initiated organising workshops for children and the youth to help them learn painting. The last date for registration for the Oil Painting Workshop is June 14, 2019, and the activity will be organised from 17th to 21st of June, 2019 at 3pm at Alhamra Art Gallery in which 15-30 years old can participate.

A nominal fee Rs 500 will be charged for registration.

Renowned singer Esa Khelvi, winner of the Pride of Performance award, will perform on 21st of June, 2019 in Hall No 1, Alhamra Art Centre.

A special painting workshop has been designed for children of age 7-15 years. The last date for registration is June 19, 2019 and the workshop will be conducted from 24th to 28th of June, 2019 and Rs 500 will be charged for attending the workshop.

Gohar-e-Nayab, a musical evening, will be arranged in which young singers will be given a chance to exhibit their skills at the Alhamra platform.

At the end of the meeting, Ather Ali Khan said, "Alhamra will always try to bring a change and portray a positive image of Pakistan through cultural activities."

More Stories From Pakistan

