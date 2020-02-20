UrduPoint.com
Lahore Arts Coun Organizes Lucky Draw For Hajj

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 20th February 2020 | 05:30 PM

The Lahore Arts Council on Thursday organized a Hajj Draw ceremony for Alhamra's employees to perform the upcoming Hajj on the government expenses

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2020 ) :The Lahore Arts Council on Thursday organized a Hajj Draw ceremony for Alhamra's employees to perform the upcoming Hajj on the government expenses.

Executive Director Alhamra Arts Council Ather Ali Khan picked two Names through a lucky draw. Two employees, namely, Shahid Ashraf (Cashier) and Security Guard Muhammad Saleem emerged the lucky winners to perform Hajj.

Ather Ali Khan said "I am very happy to become part of this Nobel cause.

Undoubtedly, Alhamra has a long list of achievements and this is just one of them", he said.

He congratulated the lucky winner in advance for the performance of their religious obligation.

The ceremony was attended by Director Arts & Culture Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi, Deputy Director Admin Aftab Ahmed Ansari, Deputy Director Culture Complex Naveed Ul Hassan Bukhari, Director Archive& Research Muhammad Arif, Assistant Director Admin Khuram Naveel and other staff of Lahore ArtsCouncil.

