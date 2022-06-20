UrduPoint.com

Lahore Arts Council Auctions Halls, Commercial Dramas

Umer Jamshaid Published June 20, 2022 | 08:36 PM

Lahore Arts Council auctions halls, commercial dramas

Lahore Arts Council (LAC) on Monday auctioned its halls and commercial dramas which would be presented on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha, here at Alhamra Arts Center

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2022 ) :Lahore Arts Council (LAC) on Monday auctioned its halls and commercial dramas which would be presented on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha, here at Alhamra Arts Center.

LAC Executive Director Farhat Jabeen chaired the auction process of commercial dramas while auction committee members Deputy Director Admin Aftab Ahmed Ansari, Deputy Director Public Relations Subha Sadiq and others were also present.

On the occasion, Executive Director Farhat Jabeen said that important steps were being taken to provide quality entertainment to the people.

This year Sakhi Sarwar production won the bid of Alhamra Mall Complex Hall 1 for Rs. 905,000. Alhamra Hall No 1 Cultural Complex Gaddafi Stadium auctioned for Rs 820,000 to producer Usman Butt and Omar Ayub gave the highest bid for Alhamra Hall No. 2 Cultural Complex for Rs. 525,000.

Related Topics

Lahore

Recent Stories

Tarar challenges PTI to hold open debate over NAB ..

Tarar challenges PTI to hold open debate over NAB Act

4 minutes ago
 Veteran cameraman among five UK citizens released ..

Veteran cameraman among five UK citizens released by Taliban

4 minutes ago
 CTO reviews traffic arrangements during rain

CTO reviews traffic arrangements during rain

6 minutes ago
 Lahore High Court Chief Justice requested to fix p ..

Lahore High Court Chief Justice requested to fix petitions before larger bench

6 minutes ago
 HRCP demands repeal of colonial laws, launches stu ..

HRCP demands repeal of colonial laws, launches study

6 minutes ago
 Power shortfall soars to 475 megawatt :Spokesman

Power shortfall soars to 475 megawatt :Spokesman

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.