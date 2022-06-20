Lahore Arts Council auctions halls, commercial dramas

Lahore Arts Council (LAC) on Monday auctioned its halls and commercial dramas which would be presented on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha, here at Alhamra Arts Center

LAC Executive Director Farhat Jabeen chaired the auction process of commercial dramas while auction committee members Deputy Director Admin Aftab Ahmed Ansari, Deputy Director Public Relations Subha Sadiq and others were also present.

On the occasion, Executive Director Farhat Jabeen said that important steps were being taken to provide quality entertainment to the people.

This year Sakhi Sarwar production won the bid of Alhamra Mall Complex Hall 1 for Rs. 905,000. Alhamra Hall No 1 Cultural Complex Gaddafi Stadium auctioned for Rs 820,000 to producer Usman Butt and Omar Ayub gave the highest bid for Alhamra Hall No. 2 Cultural Complex for Rs. 525,000.