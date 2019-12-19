The 64th meeting of Board of Governors (BoG) of Lahore Arts Council (LAC) was held on Thursday here at the Alhamra Art Centre

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2019 ) :The 64th meeting of board of Governors (BoG) of Lahore Arts Council (LAC) was held on Thursday here at the Alhamra Art Centre.

According to a spokesperson, the meeting was presided over by BoG Chairperson Ms Muneeza Hashmi, whereas LAC Executive Director Athar Ali Khan started proceedings of the governing body meeting as secretary.

Speaking on the occasion, Moneeza welcomed all members and said that Alhamra would take systematic and concrete steps to further strengthen the cultural and literary traditions of the past.

During the meeting, different decisions were taken, including holding of the First Alhamra Women's Festival on March 8, 2020.

Moneeza said that it was decided to record experiences and observations of high-ranking personalities in the field of art and literature on video, which would be saved in the Alhamra archives to gain literary and cultural benefits in future.

She said that two series - Kuch Yaadain Kuch Batain and Alhamra on Wheels -- had become the most popular programmes, which would continue in future as well.

She said Alhamra was going to published a catalog on more than 325 artworks by 118 world-renowned artists which were displayed at Alhamra Art Museum.

Nayyar Ali Dada, Rukhsana David, Ghalib Iqbal, Naveen Farid, Saifuddin, Sohail Warraich, Asif Sana, Amana Pataudi and representative of the Department of Information, Finance and others attended the meeting.