UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lahore Arts Council Board Of Governors Decides To Hold Alhamra Women's Festival

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 19th December 2019 | 09:03 PM

Lahore Arts Council Board of Governors decides to hold Alhamra Women's Festival

The 64th meeting of Board of Governors (BoG) of Lahore Arts Council (LAC) was held on Thursday here at the Alhamra Art Centre

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2019 ) :The 64th meeting of board of Governors (BoG) of Lahore Arts Council (LAC) was held on Thursday here at the Alhamra Art Centre.

According to a spokesperson, the meeting was presided over by BoG Chairperson Ms Muneeza Hashmi, whereas LAC Executive Director Athar Ali Khan started proceedings of the governing body meeting as secretary.

Speaking on the occasion, Moneeza welcomed all members and said that Alhamra would take systematic and concrete steps to further strengthen the cultural and literary traditions of the past.

During the meeting, different decisions were taken, including holding of the First Alhamra Women's Festival on March 8, 2020.

Moneeza said that it was decided to record experiences and observations of high-ranking personalities in the field of art and literature on video, which would be saved in the Alhamra archives to gain literary and cultural benefits in future.

She said that two series - Kuch Yaadain Kuch Batain and Alhamra on Wheels -- had become the most popular programmes, which would continue in future as well.

She said Alhamra was going to published a catalog on more than 325 artworks by 118 world-renowned artists which were displayed at Alhamra Art Museum.

Nayyar Ali Dada, Rukhsana David, Ghalib Iqbal, Naveen Farid, Saifuddin, Sohail Warraich, Asif Sana, Amana Pataudi and representative of the Department of Information, Finance and others attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Lahore David March Women 2020 All

Recent Stories

Masood urges youth to foil Indian conspiracies aga ..

1 hour ago

Mayor urges business community's role in release o ..

2 minutes ago

US Stocks Open Steady, Ignoring Trump Impeachment ..

2 minutes ago

Catalan President Dismisses Ban From Public Office ..

3 minutes ago

DPR Suggests Holding Video Conference on Prisoner ..

3 minutes ago

Putin Warns Against Hasty Decisions on Potential C ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.