Lahore Arts Council Broadcasts Traditional Folk Songs Live From Its Social Media Pages

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 28th September 2020 | 08:41 PM

Lahore Arts Council (LAC) on Monday broadcast a live programme of traditional folk songs from all its social media pages

A spokesperson for the LAC said the current programme featured songs of "Sehra", "Mehndi" and "Gharoli".

The performers include Imdad Hussain, Tahir Abbas, Abdul Razzaq and Mohammad Afzal brilliantly performed on singing, drums and harmonium.

LAC Executive Director Saman Rai said, "We love our beautiful traditions, that's why Alhamra tried its best to presents all our folk singers and musicians to the public".

Rai further said that in order to promote positive attitudes in the society, it was imperative to promote traditions that reflect sincerity, love and tolerance.

She said that such like musical programmes were proof that Alhamra was strengthening the foundations of a sustainablesociety by introducing modern art as well as traditional wayof life to masses.

