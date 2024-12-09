Open Menu

Lahore Arts Council Celebrates 76 Years

Umer Jamshaid Published December 09, 2024 | 05:00 PM

Lahore Arts Council celebrates 76 years

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) The Lahore Arts Council, Alhamra, celebrated 76 glorious years at the heart of Pakistan’s cultural and artistic legacy.

Chairman Razi Ahmed and Executive Director Alhamra Sarah Rashid honoured Alhamra’s journey as a beacon of heritage and creativity in commemorative messages. Razi Ahmed expressed his gratitude, stating, “Alhamra has completed 76 golden years, a milestone made possible by the unwavering love of our people. This love remains our most valuable treasure.”

Sarah Rashid reflected on the institution’s enduring essence: "Alhamra’s foundation lies in culture and civilization—threads that connect deeply with every individual. For over seven decades, it has stood as a sanctuary of knowledge, art, and literature, where memories flourish and inspiration thrives.

Since its inception on December 10, 1948, Alhamra has been graced by legendary figures whose contributions have shaped its illustrious history. Icons like Imtiaz Ali Taj, Abdul Rahman Chughtai, Faiz Ahmed Faiz, Ustad Allah Bakhsh, Nayyar Ali Dada, and Zia Mohyeddin have left indelible marks on this journey.

Today, Alhamra is Pakistan’s cultural emblem—a timeless institution where the past resonates, the present flourishes, and the future finds inspiration. It is not just a building but a living story of art, creativity, and the people who have nurtured its soul.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Rashid Zia Mohyeddin Imtiaz Ali December Gold Love

Recent Stories

Unilever Pakistan enhances safety and livelihoods ..

Unilever Pakistan enhances safety and livelihoods of outdoor advertising workers

52 minutes ago
 SC rejects plea to halt civilians’ trail in mili ..

SC rejects plea to halt civilians’ trail in military courts

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 December 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 December 2024

8 hours ago
 Javed Masud Former Chief Excutive of Pakistan Cred ..

Javed Masud Former Chief Excutive of Pakistan Credit Rating Agency (PACRA) Passe ..

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 December 2024

1 day ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2024

1 day ago
 Melbourne Stars Relaunch Pakistan Supporters Bay f ..

Melbourne Stars Relaunch Pakistan Supporters Bay for BBL 14

2 days ago
 All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a fi ..

All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a film

2 days ago
 PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan ..

PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan 10

2 days ago
 Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldie ..

Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldiers embrace martyrdom in KP ope ..

2 days ago
 JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference

JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan