Lahore Arts Council celebrates 76 years

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) The Lahore Arts Council, Alhamra, celebrated 76 glorious years at the heart of Pakistan’s cultural and artistic legacy.

Chairman Razi Ahmed and Executive Director Alhamra Sarah Rashid honoured Alhamra’s journey as a beacon of heritage and creativity in commemorative messages. Razi Ahmed expressed his gratitude, stating, “Alhamra has completed 76 golden years, a milestone made possible by the unwavering love of our people. This love remains our most valuable treasure.”

Sarah Rashid reflected on the institution’s enduring essence: "Alhamra’s foundation lies in culture and civilization—threads that connect deeply with every individual. For over seven decades, it has stood as a sanctuary of knowledge, art, and literature, where memories flourish and inspiration thrives.

”

Since its inception on December 10, 1948, Alhamra has been graced by legendary figures whose contributions have shaped its illustrious history. Icons like Imtiaz Ali Taj, Abdul Rahman Chughtai, Faiz Ahmed Faiz, Ustad Allah Bakhsh, Nayyar Ali Dada, and Zia Mohyeddin have left indelible marks on this journey.

Today, Alhamra is Pakistan’s cultural emblem—a timeless institution where the past resonates, the present flourishes, and the future finds inspiration. It is not just a building but a living story of art, creativity, and the people who have nurtured its soul.