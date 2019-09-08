Lahore Arts Council celebrates Defence Day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Lahore Arts Council celebrated Defence Day with focusing on the slogan "Ao chalo shaheed ke ghar" and "Kashmir bane ga Pakistan" here on Saturday by the bearers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2019 ):Lahore Arts Council celebrated Defence Day with focusing on the slogan "Ao chalo shaheed ke ghar" and "Kashmir bane ga Pakistan" here on Saturday by the bearers.

Executive Director, Ather Ali Khan and Director, Zulfiqar Ali along with other senior officers also visited the residence of Shaheed Captain Salman Sarwat and met his father, paid tribute to the bravery of martyr hero.

Ather Ali Khan said, "Our nation is proud of our martyr and real life heroes who scarified their lives for our country." A rallly was also took out to express solidarity with Khashmiri people.