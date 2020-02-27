Lahore Arts Council celebrates first anniversary of 'Operation Swift Retort'

(@FahadShabbir)

The Lahore Arts Council (LAC) on Thursday celebrated the 27th of February as the first anniversary of "Operation Swift Retort" with full zeal and zest to pay tribute to the national heroes of Pakistan Air Force

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) :The Lahore Arts Council (LAC) on Thursday celebrated the 27th of February as the first anniversary of "Operation Swift Retort" with full zeal and zest to pay tribute to the national heroes of Pakistan Air Force.

To celebrate the day, Alhamra organised three colorful events, in which an exhibition, a play and a walk were held at the Alhamra Arts Centre, The Mall.

The exhibition was inaugurated by chief guest Air Vice Marshal Tariq Zia along with Executive Director Lahore Arts Council Ather Ali Khan. The exhibition presented over 70 artworks.

Tariq Zia said that February 27 had become an unforgettable day in the history of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF). On that day, the Indian air force attacked Pak territory, and in response, the PAF shot down two Indian aircraft inside Pak airspace.

The vice air marshal thanked the Lahore Arts Council for arranging the wonderful events to celebrate the first anniversary of the Operation Swift Retort.

"Our forces are ready to protect Pakistan at all times. Everyone knows how much the Pakistani people loved their army and they did not hesitate to sacrifice anything for their armed forces," he added.

LAC Executive Director Ather Ali Khan said that Pakistan armed forces were great asset of the country. They are our pride, he added.

After the photo exhibition, a drama "Hum Se Na Takrana" was presented, in which the actors paid tribute to the brave soldiers of the Pak Army through their performances.

A walk was also held at the end of the celebrations in which people from different walks of life participated in large number.

Ather Ali Khan presented a souvenir and some books related to Alhamra to Air Vice Marshal Tariq Zia.