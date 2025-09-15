Open Menu

Lahore Arts Council Charts New Cultural Horizons At 78th Board Meeting

Sumaira FH Published September 15, 2025 | 11:36 PM

The 78th meeting of the Board of Governors (BoGs) of the Lahore Arts Council, Alhamra, convened Monday under the leadership of Chairman Razi Ahmed, focused on innovative strategies to preserve and promote Pakistan’s rich language, literature, culture and heritage

Chairman Razi Ahmed emphasised Alhamra’s vital role, stating, “Alhamra is not merely an institution, but a custodian of civilizational, intellectual and creative traditions. Each meeting enriches our collective vision, shaping Alhamra into a global cultural hub that embraces creativity, diversity, and modernity.

Executive Director Mahboob Alam underscored the importance of strategic planning, ensuring every initiative’s success and long-lasting cultural impact, reaffirming Alhamra’s commitment to intellectual and cultural continuity.

The board reviewed key projects, including upcoming intercollegiate and national theatre festivals, with a special focus on youth engagement, harnessing social media and fostering innovative cultural participation. Esteemed members such as Nauman Kabir, Dr. Samina Naseem, Imran Qureshi, Salima Hashmi, Nayyar Ali Dada and others contributed valuable insights during the session.

