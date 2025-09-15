Lahore Arts Council Charts New Cultural Horizons At 78th Board Meeting
Sumaira FH Published September 15, 2025 | 11:36 PM
The 78th meeting of the Board of Governors (BoGs) of the Lahore Arts Council, Alhamra, convened Monday under the leadership of Chairman Razi Ahmed, focused on innovative strategies to preserve and promote Pakistan’s rich language, literature, culture and heritage
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) The 78th meeting of the Board of Governors (BoGs) of the Lahore Arts Council, Alhamra, convened Monday under the leadership of Chairman Razi Ahmed, focused on innovative strategies to preserve and promote Pakistan’s rich language, literature, culture and heritage.
Chairman Razi Ahmed emphasised Alhamra’s vital role, stating, “Alhamra is not merely an institution, but a custodian of civilizational, intellectual and creative traditions. Each meeting enriches our collective vision, shaping Alhamra into a global cultural hub that embraces creativity, diversity, and modernity.
”
Executive Director Mahboob Alam underscored the importance of strategic planning, ensuring every initiative’s success and long-lasting cultural impact, reaffirming Alhamra’s commitment to intellectual and cultural continuity.
The board reviewed key projects, including upcoming intercollegiate and national theatre festivals, with a special focus on youth engagement, harnessing social media and fostering innovative cultural participation. Esteemed members such as Nauman Kabir, Dr. Samina Naseem, Imran Qureshi, Salima Hashmi, Nayyar Ali Dada and others contributed valuable insights during the session.
Recent Stories
Another abductee safely recovered in Rajanpur’s Katcha area
SBP maintains policy rate at 11% in wake of evolving post flood macroeconomic ou ..
PM meets Egypt president; says Arab Summit vital step to show Muslim world unity
VEC set up at district level to create awareness of voting among public: Waseem
Jail Health Program initiated in Balochistan on directive of CM: Balochistan Hea ..
PAEC Chairman highlights Pakistan’s climate vulnerability, nuclear contributio ..
CPEC mega project to change destiny of adjoining countries: Balochistan Governor ..
Balochistan govt launches Jail Health Program to ensure standard healthcare for ..
Two killed, one injured in Kahota road accident
PMD issues high-risk dengue alert amid flooding and monsoon conditions
HPV vaccination campaign launches in Sanghar
110km road network project in Khari Sharif to be completed soon: AJK energy Mini ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Another abductee safely recovered in Rajanpur’s Katcha area5 minutes ago
-
VEC set up at district level to create awareness of voting among public: Waseem11 minutes ago
-
Jail Health Program initiated in Balochistan on directive of CM: Balochistan Health Minister Bakht M ..13 minutes ago
-
PAEC Chairman highlights Pakistan’s climate vulnerability, nuclear contributions at 69th IAEA Gene ..13 minutes ago
-
CPEC mega project to change destiny of adjoining countries: Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokh ..13 minutes ago
-
Balochistan govt launches Jail Health Program to ensure standard healthcare for inmates13 minutes ago
-
Two killed, one injured in Kahota road accident13 minutes ago
-
PMD issues high-risk dengue alert amid flooding and monsoon conditions16 minutes ago
-
HPV vaccination campaign launches in Sanghar16 minutes ago
-
110km road network project in Khari Sharif to be completed soon: AJK energy Minister16 minutes ago
-
National Assembly Committee reviews health policies16 minutes ago
-
One dead, another injured in road accident in Haripur16 minutes ago