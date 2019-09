Lahore Arts Council (LAC) Executive Director Ather Ali Khan along with Director Arts & Culture Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi met ailing comedian Aman Ullah Khan at his residence here on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) : Lahore Arts Council (LAC) Executive Director Ather Ali Khan along with Director Arts & Culture Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi met ailing comedian Aman Ullah Khan at his residence here on Wednesday.

According to a LAC spokesperson, Ather Ali Khan presented him a bouquet and prayed for his early recovery.

He lauded services of Amaan Ullah and his unique style performed quality comedy.