Lahore Arts Council Distributes Certificates To Young Artists

Wed 06th January 2021 | 10:22 PM

Lahore Arts Council distributes certificates to young artists

Lahore Arts Council (LAC) organised a certificates distribution ceremony for the young artist here at Alhamra Hall on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :Lahore Arts Council (LAC) organised a certificates distribution ceremony for the young artist here at Alhamra Hall on Wednesday.

Secretary Information and Culture Raja Jahangir Anwar graced the ceremony as chief guest while Director General DGPR Dr Muhammad Aslam Dogar, Director Art and Culture Alhamra Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi and other artists were present.

On the occasion, Raja Jahangir Anwar praised the efforts of LAC to promote the youth and said that talent of young artists was playing a key role in the development and prosperity of the country.

LAC Executive Director Saman Rai said that the young artists of Alhamra academy of Performing Arts were our actual assets.

Rai further expressed that "We have done record work in the last six months".

"Our cultural activities continue day and night, with a strong focus on encouraging art and artists, especially young people", she added.

