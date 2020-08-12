UrduPoint.com
Lahore Arts Council ED Reviews Arrangements Of Independence Day Celebrations

Umer Jamshaid 51 minutes ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 11:42 PM

Lahore Arts Council (LAC) Executive Director Saman Rai presided over a meeting to review Independence Day celebrations at Alhamra Arts Council, here on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :Lahore Arts Council (LAC) Executive Director Saman Rai presided over a meeting to review Independence Day celebrations at Alhamra Arts Council, here on Wednesday.

According to LAC spokesperson, during the meeting it was decided to celebrate Pakistan's Independence Day with full zeal and zest.

On the occasion Executive Director Saman Rai said that Alhamra would present its cultural performances under the theme "Hum Zinda Qaum Hain".

She said the whole nation must dedicate themselves for the development and prosperity of the country.

Saman Rai saluted to the leaders of Pakistan freedom movement. She said that steps would be taken to enlighten the new generation with the services of the leaders of Pakistan Movement.

LAC Director Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi, Deputy Director Admin Aftab Ahmad Ansari, Deputy Director Archives Muhammad Arif and other officers were present in the meeting.

