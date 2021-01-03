UrduPoint.com
Lahore Arts Council ED Visits LGES

Lahore Arts Council (LAC) Executive Director (ED) Saman Rai, along with Alhamra team, visited Lahore Garrison Education System (LGES), here on Saturday

According to LAC spokesperson, the purpose of meeting was to discuss matters of mutual interests and a discussion regarding a Memorandum of understanding (MoU) for encouraging male, female students studying in Garrison Academies, schools as well as inter-colleges regarding visual & performing Arts.

LGES Chairman Maj Gen (R) Farhan Akhtar and Secretary Muhammad Javed Shahid, Assistant Director Alhamra Khurram Naveel and Naveen Rooma were present in the meeting.

On the occasion, LAC Executive Director Saman Rai said that the art was the subject of every individual and society, in this regard Alhamra would achieve more and more cultural achievements in this year, for which the struggle was being intensified.

Saman Rai stated that the purpose of the meeting was to resolve the issues before concluding a bilateral agreement between Alhamra and LGES.

LGES Chairman expressed his deep appreciation for art as it helps to develop human brain as artist.

The Chairman further expressed his determination to make children studying in LGES more creative through an encouragement of their talent and harness it through a proper exposure.

Secretary LGES said that LGES was developed in 1950 and currently 24,000 students are studying in its campuses equipped with all the facilities.

During the meeting, both parties expressed their wish to move ahead with a proposed MoU regarding promotion & projection of art and culture. It was decided that Alhamra and the LGES would achieve their mutual objectives through collaboration.

