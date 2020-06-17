UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lahore Arts Council Executive Director Grieved Over Tariq Aziz's Demise

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 05:12 PM

Lahore Arts Council Executive Director grieved over Tariq Aziz's demise

Lahore Arts Council (LAC) Executive Director Saman Rai expressed deep sense of grief over the demise of veteran TV show host Tariq Aziz on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :Lahore Arts Council (LAC) Executive Director Saman Rai expressed deep sense of grief over the demise of veteran tv show host Tariq Aziz on Wednesday.

In a statement, she said that Tariq Aziz had performed his world famous programme in Alhamra for many decades.

Saman Rai maintained that Tariq Aziz introduced many trends through his work, he was an institution, adding that he was a role model for young people in competing and maintaining high values in his programmes.

She prayed that may Allah Almighty give Tariq Aziz a highposition in Janna and grant patience to his family.

Related Topics

Lahore World Young Tariq Aziz May Family TV

Recent Stories

LHC seeks reply from NAB on Chaudhary brothers’ ..

58 minutes ago

Al Ain Zoo launches breeding programme for Dama ga ..

1 hour ago

Belgium reports 89 new COVID-19 cases

1 hour ago

What is Pakistan Searching for?

1 hour ago

All mafia gangs active to fleece masses Mian Zahid ..

1 hour ago

Kanwal Shauzab advises Sindh govt to stop 'Covid-1 ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.