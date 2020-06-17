Lahore Arts Council (LAC) Executive Director Saman Rai expressed deep sense of grief over the demise of veteran TV show host Tariq Aziz on Wednesday

In a statement, she said that Tariq Aziz had performed his world famous programme in Alhamra for many decades.

Saman Rai maintained that Tariq Aziz introduced many trends through his work, he was an institution, adding that he was a role model for young people in competing and maintaining high values in his programmes.

She prayed that may Allah Almighty give Tariq Aziz a highposition in Janna and grant patience to his family.