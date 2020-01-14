UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lahore Arts Council Executive Director Reviews Cultural Activities Programme

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 14th January 2020 | 07:07 PM

Lahore Arts Council executive director reviews cultural activities programme

Lahore Arts Council's (LAC) Executive Director Athar Ali Khan Tuesday reviewed art and culture related activities here on Thursday at Alhamra Art Centre

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020 ) :Lahore Arts Council's (LAC) Executive Director Athar Ali Khan Tuesday reviewed art and culture related activities here on Thursday at Alhamra Art Centre.

He said, "We are optimistic and determined to make Alhamra one of the best places to exhibit all kinds of talent especially young and amateur artists and students.

" In this regard, a Ghazal festival would be held on Wednesday at Alhamra Hall No 2.

Several suggestions were also finalised for further improvement at Alhamra academy of Performing Arts.

Officials from all departments of Alhamra attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Lahore Young All From Best

Recent Stories

Smile on the faces of cricket lovers as Bangladesh ..

11 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi to host Himalaya Third Pole Forum in 202 ..

11 minutes ago

Death tolls rises to 82 due to severe cold: PM ord ..

27 minutes ago

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi says NAB should be closed dow ..

38 minutes ago

Veteran actress Bushra Ansari speaks up about “D ..

53 minutes ago

FM Qureshi expresses condolences with Oman’s new ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.