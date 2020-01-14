Lahore Arts Council executive director reviews cultural activities programme

Lahore Arts Council's (LAC) Executive Director Athar Ali Khan Tuesday reviewed art and culture related activities here on Thursday at Alhamra Art Centre

He said, "We are optimistic and determined to make Alhamra one of the best places to exhibit all kinds of talent especially young and amateur artists and students.

" In this regard, a Ghazal festival would be held on Wednesday at Alhamra Hall No 2.

Several suggestions were also finalised for further improvement at Alhamra academy of Performing Arts.

Officials from all departments of Alhamra attended the meeting.