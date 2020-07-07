Lahore Arts Council executive director reviews launch of online classes at Alhamra

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :A meeting with the teachers of Alhamra academy of Performing Arts was held under the chairmanship of Lahore Arts Council (LAC) Executive Director Saman Rai regarding promotion and launch of online classes here on Tuesday, at Alhamra.

According to a spokesperson, the teachers briefed Ms Rai about the state of classes in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

After the discussion session, the executive director announced the launch of online classes in all fields of fine arts.

For convenience of students, the LAC would upload all lectures on music, painting, acting, dance, instruments and all other fields at the LAC official website.

Saman Rai said that because of the current situation, it was unavoidable to make the decision, adding that the decision would benefit all young artists from 12 departments of Alhamra Academy of Performing Arts.

Several suggestions were discussed for further improvement of Alhamra Academy of Performing Arts related fields.