Lahore Arts Council Finalises Literary, Cultural Programs For Three Months

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Thu 24th October 2019 | 04:53 PM

Lahore Arts Council Finalises Literary, Cultural Programs For Three Months

Lahore Arts Council (LAC) has finalized the literary and cultural programmes for next three months and necessary instructions were issued to officersLahore Arts Council (LAC) has finalized the literary and cultural programmes for next three months and necessary instructions were issued to officers

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 24th October, 2019) Lahore Arts Council (LAC) has finalized the literary and cultural programmes for next three months and necessary instructions were issued to officersLahore Arts Council (LAC) has finalized the literary and cultural programmes for next three months and necessary instructions were issued to officers.This was decided in a meeting of the LAC on Wednesday to review various matters of Alhamra.

The meeting was chaired by LAC Executive Director Athar Ali Khan, said a spokesman.Athar Ali Khan also directed strict monitoring of Alhamra stage plays.On the "Voice of Alhamra", he said that it was a glad moment that youth have keen interest in musicand other fields of arts, adding that Alhamra was the perfect platform for young people to showcase their skills.The meeting was attended by Director Arts and Culture Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi, and other officers of Alhamra Arts Council.

