Lahore Arts Council Finalizes Programmes Of Defense Day

Muhammad Irfan 49 seconds ago Sun 06th September 2020 | 12:14 AM

Lahore Arts Council finalizes programmes of Defense Day

The Lahore Arts Council (LAC) on Saturday finalized its programmes to celebrate the Defense Day on Sep 6 (Sunday) with zeal and zest

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2020 ) :The Lahore Arts Council (LAC) on Saturday finalized its programmes to celebrate the Defense Day on Sep 6 (Sunday) with zeal and zest.

According a LAC spokesperson, the national anthem, national songs and cultural performances would be presented on the Alhamra's Facebook page throughout the day.

LAC Executive Director Saman Rai said that young artistes and teachers of the Alhamra academy of Performing Arts would commemorate the Defence Day through art.

Saman Rai said the Alhamra would spread awareness regarding courage and braveryof the Pak armed forces through art among the young generation.

More Stories From Pakistan

