Lahore Arts Council Holds Exhibition On Iran's Culture, Tourism

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 29th February 2020 | 07:26 PM

The Lahore Arts Council (LAC), in collaboration with Khana-e-Farhang Iran, organised an exhibition on Iran's culture and tourism titled 'Iran Highlights', here on Saturday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2020 ) :The Lahore Arts Council (LAC), in collaboration with Khana-e-Farhang Iran, organised an exhibition on Iran's culture and tourism titled 'Iran Highlights', here on Saturday.

Around 100 photos of 16 Pakistani bikers visiting Iran, fine Iranian handicrafts, tourism and cultural books were put on display. The exhibition was inaugurated by Iranian Consul General Muhammad Raza Nazri, along with LAC Executive Director Ather Ali Khan and National College of Arts Principal Murtaza Jaffri.

Raza Nazri said that the culture of Iran, also known as culture of Persia, is one of the most influential cultures in the world.

Iran is considered as one of the cradles of civilisations, he said adding that Iran was a brotherly neighbouring country of Pakistan.

He admired the values of Alhamra platform, saying Alhamra Arts Council was an active and vibrant centre of promotion of literature and heritage. He appreciated the role of the Alhamra Arts Council and thanked the administration.

The LAC executive director said that the exhibition reflected the culture of people of Iran, as the country held a unique place in tourism.

