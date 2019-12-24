UrduPoint.com
Lahore Arts Council Inks MoU With Kinnaird College

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Tue 24th December 2019 | 11:42 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2019 ):The Lahore Arts Council (LAC) on Tuesday inked a memorandum of understating (MoU) with the Kinnaird College University (KCU) for maximum involvement of the youth in promotion of literature and cultural activities in educational institutions.

Principal Kinnaird Collage Prof Dr Rukhsana David and LAC Executive Director Ather Ali Khan signed the accord at a ceremony, organised by the LAC at Alhamra Committee Room.

Chairperson of LAC Board of Governors (BoG) Muneeza Hashmi was the guest of honour at the ceremony.The event was also attended by officials of the LAC and Kinnaird Collage.

