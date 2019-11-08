Lahore Arts Council (LAC) holds Mehfil-e-Milad at Al-hamra

The Lahore Arts Council (LAC) held Mehfil-e-Milad here on Friday in connection with Rabiul Awal at the Al-hamra Art Centre

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019 ) :The Lahore Arts Council (LAC) held Mehfil-e-Milad here on Friday in connection with Rabiul Awal at the Al-hamra Art Centre.

According to LAC spokesperson, the Al-hamra invited Naat Khawan to present Naat-e-Rasool-e-Maqbool (PBUH) and Darood-o- Salam while speakers also spoke on Seeratun Nabi (PBUH).

They highlighted the significance of the holy month of Rabi ul Awal and its importance for the Muslims and prayed for progress, peace and prosperity of the country.