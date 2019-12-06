UrduPoint.com
Lahore Arts Council (LAC) Ink MoU With University Of Home Economics (UHE)

Lahore Arts Council (LAC) has signed an MoU with the University of Home Economics (UHE) Lahore to maximize engagement of youth in arts and culture activities

Executive Director Athar Ali Khan and UHE Vice Chancellor (VC) Dr Kanwal Amin signed the MoU at a ceremony here on Friday, said LAC spokesperson.

Lahore Arts Council BOG chairperson Moneeza Hashmi said on the occasion said they invited 30 to 40 universities of the countries and received positive response. She said this was the first step in the direction of cooperation with the universities.

UHE would organize its programmes at Alhamra including music shows, plays and other cultural activities etc to promote literature and culture.

On the occasion, LAC Executive Director Athar Ali Khan said the cooperation would include greater number of youth in cultural activities, adding that this would add to their overall development and growth.

UHE VC, Dr Kanwal Amin also addressed on the occasion and appreciated the step initiated by LAC and Alhmara arts council.

