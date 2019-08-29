UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lahore Arts Council (LAC) Presents Freedom-based Play "My Dream Pakistan"

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 29th August 2019 | 03:50 PM

Lahore Arts Council (LAC) presents freedom-based play

Lahore Arts Council (LAC) presented a freedom-based play "My Dream Pakistan" in connection with celebration of independence, here on Wednesday at Alhamra

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) :Lahore Arts Council (LAC) presented a freedom-based play "My Dream Pakistan" in connection with celebration of independence, here on Wednesday at Alhamra.

According to spokesman, Dr. Abid Azad has penned down the play, and directed by Qaisar Javed,Syed Nadeem Faizan and Danish Shahbir were assistant directors of the play.

The play was based on the sacrifices of people for getting back their own separate home land from British India.

The drama showed that how many sacrifices were offered to achieve independence of Pakistan and there was no such example of the problems and difficulties of people which they faced during independence movement.

On the occasion, LAC Executive Director Ather Ali Khan appreciated the performances of young artists.

He said"the story, character and presentation of the drama were outstanding, and I can see that our youth is determined to take the country on the path of development".

He further said that"I want to convey to my younger generation that our ancestors acquired this country after so many great sacrifices, now it is the duty of our coming generation to work day and night and make the name of this country and nation become the interpretation of dreams of Quaid and Allama Iqbal".

LAC will organize a youth convention and Kashmir Azadi parade at Alhamra Cultural Complex Gaddafi Stadium and a walk to express solidarity with Kashmir on August 30 at Alhamra" he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Lahore Young Independence August From

Recent Stories

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2019-20)

5 minutes ago

Scottish Conservative leader says resigning

5 minutes ago

Full Body Summer Coaching & Refreshes Camp at Kala ..

5 minutes ago

Ukrainian Cabinet Steps Down Before Newly-Elected ..

5 minutes ago

48 kgs hashish seized,two arrested in Sargodha

15 minutes ago

Saudi led coalition says intercepts Houthi drone

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.