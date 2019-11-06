UrduPoint.com
Lahore Arts Council (LAC) To Hold Exhibition In Current Month

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Wed 06th November 2019 | 05:38 PM

An Alhamra National Exhibition will be held in the current month at Alhamra by the Lahore Arts Council (LAC)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) :An Alhamra National Exhibition will be held in the current month at Alhamra by the Lahore Arts Council (LAC).

A LAC spokesman on Wednesday said a meeting was held at the Alhamra which was chaired by LAC Executive Director Athar Ali Khan.

He said that artists above 25 years were eligible to participate in the exhibition, adding the exhibition would consist of painting, sculpture, installation and video art.

The meeting decided that artists from the country would be eligible to submit their artworks by November 10. So far, 50 artists had submitted their artworks to participate in the exhibition.

Pakistan

