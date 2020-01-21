Lahore Arts Council (LAC) To Organize "Folk Music Festival" From Jan 28

Lahore Arts Council (LAC) will organize a two-day folk music competition titled "Folk Music Festival" to promote folk music from January 28 at Alhamra Art Center

According to spokesperson here on Tuesday, candidates between the ages of 15 to 30 could register themselves for participating in the competition till January 27.

Audition of the competition would be held on January 28 and the final would take place on January 29.

LAC Executive Director Ather Ali Khan said that Pakistani youth were very rich in countless capacities.

He further said that for the encouragement of the young singers, Alhamra is organizing to arrange this "Folk Music Festival", in which folk singers would be able to find immense opportunities for their future in the field of music.