Lahore Arts Council (LAC) To Organize Women's Festival On March 8

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 02nd March 2020 | 04:23 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) :Lahore Arts Council (LAC), board of Governors Chairperson Moneeza Hashmi on Monday announced that LAC, for the first time in its history would organize "Women's Festival" to celebrate the International Women's Day on March 8,Sunday.

Addressing a press conference here at "Adbi Bethak", Alhamra Arts Center, she said that First Lady Samina Alvi has been invited as guest of honor and Perveen Sarwar wife of Governor Punjab would be chief guest on the occasion.

Moneeza Hashmi said that festival was geared to tribute women for their social, cultural, economic and political struggle as well as achievements and thus celebrate their contribution to Pakistani society towards peace and development.

She added that this event would also highlight contribution of "our young women" who despite many challenges and hurdles continued their journey with enthusiasm and zeal.

She said that the festival under the theme "Woman Ambassador of Peace" would be organized with the collaboration of Black Box Sound, an event organizing company. "Our women played a vibrant and active role in the society that needs to be acknowledged", adding , "Undoubtedly Pakistani women are a symbol of commitment, honesty, bravery, and devotion."�She highlighted that panel discussions, talks, theatrical presentation by Azad Theatre and other performances would be held by students of various universities.

