Lahore Arts Council (LAC) To Start Play "Jaal" On 7th

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 04th October 2019 | 04:53 PM

The Lahore Arts Council (LAC) will present a three-day long play "Jaal" from Oct 7 to 9 at the Alhamra Hall No 2

According to LAC spokesperson, Afzaal Nabi's play "Jaal" was an adopted story of world famous playwright Agatha Christie's famous novel" "And Then There Were None".

In the play, Sarfraz Ansari, Zohaib Haider, Zaheer Taj, Zoya Qazi, Aisha Shahkeel, Hassan Raza, Gulshan Majid, Sultan, Aman Chaudhry, Azeem Noor and Imran Armani will showcase their talent to the audience.

On this occasion, LAC Executive Director Athar Ali Khan said the drama was an attempt to renew values of serious theater. He added that the play was an effort by the LAC for the revival of golden period of theatre".

