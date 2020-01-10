UrduPoint.com
Lahore Arts Council Launches New Literary, Cultural Series

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 10th January 2020 | 07:41 PM

The Lahore Arts Council (LAC) has launched a new literary and cultural monthly series titled "Roshan Sitaray" in which experiences and observations about the lives of young bright stars would be related to the new generation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :The Lahore Arts Council (LAC) has launched a new literary and cultural monthly series titled "Roshan Sitaray" in which experiences and observations about the lives of young bright stars would be related to the new generation.

Khadija Siddiqui, an active and dynamic social activist, was invited to the first episode of the programme. She shed light on her life events and struggle in her life.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairperson board of Governors Lahore Arts Council Muneeza Hashmi said that Khadija Siddiqui was playing a vibrant role in service of people and she had dedicated her life to social development.

