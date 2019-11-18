Lahore Arts Council meeting reviews programs, plays, performance

(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019 ) :The Lahore Arts Council (LAC) meeting reviewed programs, plays and performance of Alhamra Art Museum here on Monday.

According to an LAC spokesperson, the meeting was chaired by Executive Director Ather Ali Khan. He stressed more steps for improving performance of Alhamra Cultural Complex.

He said that musical programme 'Alhamra Live' would be held every week at Cultural Complex, while all educational institutions would be invited to organise workshops and exhibitions here.

Khan said the officials must put in their efforts for the best arrangements and monitoring of dramas.

Also, cleanness at Cultural Complex, classrooms and progress of Art Museum should be made in all possible manners at Alhamra Cultural Complex.During his visit to the Alhamra Cultural Complex, Athar Ali Khan visited Alhamra Art Museum and all classrooms and issued special instructions that there should be no shortage of children's training.

The meeting was attended by Director Arts and Culture Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi, Deputy Directed Alhamra Cultural Complex Naveedul Hassan Bukhari and other officials.