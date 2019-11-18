UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lahore Arts Council Meeting Reviews Programs, Plays, Performance

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Mon 18th November 2019 | 08:45 PM

Lahore Arts Council meeting reviews programs, plays, performance

The Lahore Arts Council (LAC) meeting reviewed programs, plays and performance of Alhamra Art Museum here on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019 ) :The Lahore Arts Council (LAC) meeting reviewed programs, plays and performance of Alhamra Art Museum here on Monday.

According to an LAC spokesperson, the meeting was chaired by Executive Director Ather Ali Khan. He stressed more steps for improving performance of Alhamra Cultural Complex.

He said that musical programme 'Alhamra Live' would be held every week at Cultural Complex, while all educational institutions would be invited to organise workshops and exhibitions here.

Khan said the officials must put in their efforts for the best arrangements and monitoring of dramas.

Also, cleanness at Cultural Complex, classrooms and progress of Art Museum should be made in all possible manners at Alhamra Cultural Complex.During his visit to the Alhamra Cultural Complex, Athar Ali Khan visited Alhamra Art Museum and all classrooms and issued special instructions that there should be no shortage of children's training.

The meeting was attended by Director Arts and Culture Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi, Deputy Directed Alhamra Cultural Complex Naveedul Hassan Bukhari and other officials.

Related Topics

Lahore Shortage Visit Progress All Best

Recent Stories

Mohammad Asghar records his eighth first-class fiv ..

5 minutes ago

Sindh restrict Central Punjab to 216 for seven on ..

10 minutes ago

Northern 339 for five on back of Umar Amin, Ali Sa ..

20 minutes ago

Zaki Nusseibeh echoes sentiments of Sheikh Zayed a ..

32 minutes ago

Hazara motorway to open new avenues of progress: A ..

1 minute ago

CDWP clears 13 projects of Rs 226.7 bn

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.