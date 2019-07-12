Lahore Arts Council organises 14th edition of 'Alhamra Live'

Lahore Arts Council (LAC) on Friday held a singing talent hunt 'Alhamra Live' 14th edition in which general public took immense interest and devotedly performed

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2019 ) : Lahore Arts Council (LAC) on Friday held a singing talent hunt 'Alhamra Live' 14th edition in which general public took immense interest and devotedly performed.

A total of 20 performers participated in 'Alhamra Live' from various parts of the country in which some of singers and performers had God-gifted ability of singing and playing instruments.

The 'Alhamra Live' proved really productive as a lot of people took part in the contest. Some of the singers from students of 'Alhamra academy of Performing Arts' and general public had marvellously blessed voice which was enjoyed by the audience.

Executive Director LAC Ather Ali Khan said that the country was lucky as its youth were blessed with great talent in the fields of music and art.

He said that Alhamra authorities had noted their Names who participated well in 'Alhamra Live' for the upcoming musical programmes of Alhamra in which they would be given an opportunity to perform.

Ather Ali Khan mentioned that Alhamra arranged the evening so that the hidden talent of the youth could be promoted.