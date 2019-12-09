UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lahore Arts Council Organises An Evening With Ishtiaq Jaffri

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 09th December 2019 | 11:45 PM

Lahore Arts Council organises an evening with Ishtiaq Jaffri

A series of events called 'Aik Sham Fankaron Ke Naam' (An evening with artists) was organised by the Lahore Arts Council (LAC) here at Alhamra Cultural Complex, Gaddafi Stadium, on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2019 ):A series of events called 'Aik Sham Fankaron Ke Naam' (An evening with artists) was organised by the Lahore Arts Council (LAC) here at Alhamra Cultural Complex, Gaddafi Stadium, on Monday.

It proved to be a memorable evening with musician, singer and teacher Ishtiaq Jaffri.

Renowned film director Hassan Askari and music teacher Sajjad Tafu shed light on the life and work of Ishtiaq Jaffri and paid him tribute over his technical services.

Executive Director Lahore Arts Council Ather Ali Khan said that Alhamra always remembers its heroes and artists because "Our aim is to support art and artists as they did a lot in the field of art to bring a good name to the country.

Students of Alhamra Academy of Performing Arts also paid tribute to their teacher in a touching manner and received immense appreciation by the audience.

Related Topics

Lahore Film And Movies Music

Recent Stories

WADA Bans Russia From Major Global Sporting Events ..

19 minutes ago

PPP to observe Benazir's death anniversary at Liaq ..

19 minutes ago

Spanish Economy Minister Says Harsh EU Carbon Tax ..

19 minutes ago

Declaration on Children, Climate Action Signed by ..

19 minutes ago

Farmers demand increase in sugarcane, wheat prices ..

19 minutes ago

Punjab govt striving for providing every possible ..

25 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.