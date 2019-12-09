Lahore Arts Council organises an evening with Ishtiaq Jaffri

A series of events called 'Aik Sham Fankaron Ke Naam' (An evening with artists) was organised by the Lahore Arts Council (LAC) here at Alhamra Cultural Complex, Gaddafi Stadium, on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2019 ):A series of events called 'Aik Sham Fankaron Ke Naam' (An evening with artists) was organised by the Lahore Arts Council (LAC) here at Alhamra Cultural Complex, Gaddafi Stadium, on Monday.

It proved to be a memorable evening with musician, singer and teacher Ishtiaq Jaffri.

Renowned film director Hassan Askari and music teacher Sajjad Tafu shed light on the life and work of Ishtiaq Jaffri and paid him tribute over his technical services.

Executive Director Lahore Arts Council Ather Ali Khan said that Alhamra always remembers its heroes and artists because "Our aim is to support art and artists as they did a lot in the field of art to bring a good name to the country.

Students of Alhamra Academy of Performing Arts also paid tribute to their teacher in a touching manner and received immense appreciation by the audience.