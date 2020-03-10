UrduPoint.com
Lahore Arts Council Organises Awareness Seminar On Coronavirus

Tue 10th March 2020 | 07:17 PM

The Lahore Arts Council (LAC) on Tuesday organised an awareness seminar on coronavirus at Alhamra Adbi Baithak

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :The Lahore Arts Council (LAC) on Tuesday organised an awareness seminar on coronavirus at Alhamra Adbi Baithak.

Member Punjab Assembly/Media Adviser Information Department Punjab, Musarrat Jamshed Cheema was the chief guest at the event, who delivered a lecture on early symptoms, precautionary measures and treatment of the virus.

The seminar titled "How to protect against coronavirus", with an objective to raise public awareness about the current challenges.

Various experts also expressed their views on coronavirus symptoms including fever, coughing and difficulty in breathing. Those coming in contact with the suspected patients were urged to get themselves screened as soon as possible, follow the instructions, issued by the competent authority from time to time.

Mussarat Cheema said that the government had made all arrangements to protect people from coronavirus. she appreciated Alhamra for organising a seminar on an important and hot topic.

LAC Executive Director Ather Ali Khan said everyone should perform his responsibilities to save himself and fellow human beings, adding that the LAC was organising various events to educate and guide people about coronavirus.

He said: "We should wash hands frequently and thoroughly for at least 20 seconds, or use alcohol-based hand sanitizer, if soap and water were not available."

