Lahore Arts Council Organising Weekly Sittings To Spread Iqbal's Message

The Lahore Arts Council (LAC), in collaboration with Almi Majlis-e-Iqbal, has been organising a weekly sitting for the last two years to pass on Allama Iqbal's teachings and poetry to the younger generation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2020 ) :The Lahore Arts Council (LAC), in collaboration with Almi Majlis-e-Iqbal, has been organising a weekly sitting for the last two years to pass on Allama Iqbal's teachings and poetry to the younger generation.

Thousands of people have benefited from the weekly session so far and the series has been running successfully, according to the LAC sources.

On the completion of 100 sittings of the series, scholars said, "The teachings of Iqbal are a beacon of light for the entire world, especially in the current circumstances."They said Iqbal was a visionary person and his teachings stress tolerance, peace and stability in society.

