Lahore Arts Council organize Youm- e- Istehsal rally

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :Lahore Arts Council (LAC) held a walk to mark Youm- e-Istehsal (Kashmir Seige Day) in order to express solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiris of Indian Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) here at Alhamra Art Centre on Wednesday.

Punjab Information and Culture Secretary, Raja Jahangir Anwar, DGPR head Aslam Dogar, LAC Executive Director Saman Rai and a number of artistes including Naheed Akhtar, Hamid Ali Khan, Tarannum Naz, Naseem Vicky participated in the rally.

The participants observed one minute silence to register protest against Indian atrocities in the Valley.

On the occasion, Information Secretory,Jahangir Anwar said that Youm- e- Istehsal was being observed to draw world attention towards brutalities of Indian army against Kashmiri people and fascist designs for Modi regime.

LAC Executive Director Saman Rai said that Alhamra centre was promoting the rightful cause Kashmiri peopleand focused on their plight through arts and various creative presentations round the year.