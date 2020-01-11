UrduPoint.com
Lahore Arts Council Organizes Event Titled 'Aik Sham Fankaro Ke Naam'

Sat 11th January 2020

Lahore Arts Council organizes event titled 'Aik Sham Fankaro Ke Naam'

A series of events called "Aik Sham Fankaro Ke Naam" was organized by the Lahore Arts Council (LAC) at Alhamra Arts Centre, The Mall here on Friday

The event celebrated a beautiful evening with musicians Ustaad Shafqat Ali Khan and Ustaad Shahbaz Ali Khan (Tabla Nawaz).

During the show renowned tabla players Ustad Shafqat Ali Khan and Ustad Shahbaz Ali Khan, along with Faizan Ali Khan, Nadir Ali Khan and Ali Dani enthused people of Lahore with their mesmerising performances.

A large number of people from all walks of life participated in the programme.

More Stories From Pakistan

