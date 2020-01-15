Lahore Arts Council Organizes "Ghazal Festival"

(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ) :Lahore Arts Council (LAC) on Wednesday organized a music talent hunt programme titled "Ghazal Festival" here at Alhamra Hall-II.

Students from various collages and universities performed in the programme. The objective of the event is to promote ghazals music and provide quality entertainment to public.

The festival was attended by 12 singers from different universities who were selected for the festival.