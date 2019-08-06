UrduPoint.com
Lahore Arts Council Organizes "Gosha-e-Gayan" Sitting

Muhammad Irfan 19 seconds ago Tue 06th August 2019 | 09:48 PM

Lahore Arts Council (LAC) held a sitting of 'Gosha-e-Gayan' at Alhamra Art Centre here on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ) :Lahore Arts Council (LAC) held a sitting of 'Gosha-e-Gayan' at Alhamra Art Centre here on Tuesday.

Famous scholar Dr Tariq Shareef Zada expressed his views about Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah and Kashmir in the sitting.

In his address, he quoted Quaid with his sayings: "You have to stand guard over the development and maintenance of Islamic democracy, Islamic social justice and the equality of manhood in your own native soil." He further said that Pakistan had a longstanding commitment with the Kashmiri freedom movement which was initiated by the Founder Muhammad Ali Jinnah who termed the Kashmir as jugular vein of Pakistan.

On his concluding remarks, Dr. Shareef Zada said, "I invite you all to be part of the campaign of 'Gosha-e-Gayan' and join this spiritual journey to learn the actual meaning of islam and humanity from the perspective of a Muslim.

" LAC Executive Director Ather Ali Khan said that "Gosha-e-Gayan" was actually to create awareness among the masses about the human rights. "Being Pakistani, when we talk about Islamic views of Quaid e Azam, we know that Jinnah believed that Islam is not just a religion but a code of life," he said.

In view of prevailing situation in Jammu & Kashmir, he said: "We are arranging different programmes to promote Kashmiri culture and we assure that Pakistani Nation is united with the people of Kashmir." People from different walks of life attended the session and appreciated thoughts of Dr. Shareef Zada about humanrights of Kashmir.

