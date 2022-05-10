Lahore Arts Council organizes Haj draw for employees

The Lahore Arts Council (LAC) on Tuesday organized a ceremony of Haj draw for its employees

LAC Chairperson Moneeza Hashmi and Executive Director Alhamra Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi picked two Names through a lucky draw for the current year.

On this occasion, Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi said six employees would perform Haj this year from 2020-22 as the employees could not perform Haj due to the Covid 19. The LAC used to arrange the ceremony every year for its two employees through a draw.

LAC Chairperson Moneeza Hashmi said: "I am pleased to become a part of this noble cause " She congratulated the winners.

Deputy Director Admin Aftab Ahmad Ansari organized the draw transparently.

All officials of the Alhamra Arts Council participated in the ceremony.