Lahore Arts Council organizes Hawa-e-Taza

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2019 ) :The Lahore Arts Council (LAC) Wednesday organized "Hawa-e-Taza" evening with students of the Alhamra Academy of Performing Art at Alhamra here.

Around 20 students from the academy have performed in the show.

The students have exhibited their talent in different categories like vocals, music instruments and singing.

Alhamra Chairman Touqeer Nasir said that the musical evening was one of efforts of the LAC for promoting of art and culture.

On the opening ceremony, LAC Executive Director Ather Ali Khan said: "We arranged the show for the students of Alhamra Academy of Performing Art to exhibit their talent.