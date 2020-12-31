UrduPoint.com
Lahore Arts Council Organizes New Year Celebration Ceremony

The Lahore Arts Council (LAC) on Thursday organized a ceremony in connection with new year celebration here at Alhamra

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) :The Lahore Arts Council (LAC) on Thursday organized a ceremony in connection with new year celebration here at Alhamra.

Punjab Minister for Culture Khayal Ahmed Kastro was the chief guest of the ceremony while LAC board of Governors Chairperson Moneeza Hashmi, Executive Director Saman and Director Culture Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi were also present.

Speaking on the occasion, Provincial Minister for Culture Khayal Ahmed Castro said , "This year the spirit of love, brotherhood, sympathy, unity and solidarity will grow.

" He said that there was no room for social injustice.

Moneeza Hashmi said that Alhamra will step in the new year as a great nation.

She said that Alhamra has activated and become a modern literary and cultural institution of a civilized nation.

Executive director Saman Rai said that the new year is an occasion when youcover the successes and difficulties of the past year adding it is a time when you learnfrom the past and make new plans for the future.

