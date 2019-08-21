Lahore Arts Council organizes seminar on Kashmir

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Lahore Arts Council (LAC) organized a seminar on Indian Held Kashmir at Alhamra Abdi Bethak here on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2019 ) : Lahore Arts Council (LAC) organized a seminar on Indian Held Kashmir at Alhamra Abdi Bethak here on Wednesday.

Speakers paid glowing tributes to the Kashmiri people for sacrificing their lives for the cause of freedom from Indian yoke.

They urged the Muslim countries to come forward immediately in stopping genocide of Muslims in held Kashmir, otherwise, great human crisis may occur in the valley.

Students of Alhamra academy of Performing Art also highlighted the Indian atrocities on the people of Kashmir where thousands of children were killed, wounded and blinded by pellet guns, even their eyes were gouged by Indian Army.

They said that Kashmir was a jugular vein of Pakistan and the youth of Pakistan would not leave Kashmiri brethren alone.

LAC Executive Director Ather Ali Khan said that by the grace of ALLAH, Pakistan achieved a grand diplomatic victory over India at international level.

He said that only the right of self-determination could decide the fate of Indian Held Kashmir.

He further said that Pakistan would continue its support to Kashmiris morally untill they get their right of self-determination.