Lahore Arts Council Organizes Talent Hunt Show "Alhamra Live"

Published March 09, 2022

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2022 ) :Lahore Arts Council (LAC) organized talent hunt show "Alhamra Live" at Alhamra Arts Center, here on Wednesday.

The heartwarming performances of young artists Ejaz Rahi, Zeeshan Ali, and others in this show captivated the people's hearts.

On the occasion, LAC Executive Director Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi said that Voice of Alhamra and Alhamra Rising Stars were born from the Alhamra Live platform, therefore, the search for new stars was going on.

Zulfi said, "Our goal is to provide a platform to talented youth to be the first step towards success in their practical lives".

He said, "The upcoming artists are contacting us from all over Pakistan, and trust me, Alhamra will not let their talent go to waste".

The singers who took part in the recent show sang Qawwali, Geet, and Ghazal, to pay tribute to their legends.

Those who performed well in "Alhamra Live" would be given a chance in "Voice of Alhamra" and "Alhamra Rising Stars" again, he added.

>